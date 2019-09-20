Pet of the week

Blake is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. He is believed to be a yellow Lab mix. He is about 3 to 5 years old and weighs about 55 pounds. Blake is updated on all age appropriate vaccinations, de-wormed, and neutered. He is very sweet and would make someone a loyal and faithful companion. Blake’s adoption fee is $100. For information on how to adopt, email the Humane Society at [email protected], call the shelter at 910-738-8282 or visit it at 3180 W. Fifth St.

