So far, $209M for Robeson

LUMBERTON — More than $200 million in state and federal money has poured into Robeson County to help with the recoveries from damages caused by hurricanes Matthew and Florence — and that flow is continuing.
That is according to Mike Sprayberry, director of North Carolina Emergency Management and North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency, who provided the information to The Robesonian. He said $150.9 million has been provided to Robeson County for relief from Matthew, and $58.1 million for Florence relief, a total of about $209 million.
Sprayberry and Laura Hogshead, chief financial officer for the Emergency Management office, note that there are a “bunch of pockets of money” for the recovery, both state and federal, and it comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and flood insurance for the hurricanes that occurred in October 2016 and September 2018.
“We have been working closely with the congressional delegation to get as much money as possible,” Sprayberry said.
His office says a total of $2.8 billion in federal and state money has been made available across North Carolina as part of both recoveries.
Sprayberry’s office has been hit with criticism by people who complain money is not being disbursed quickly enough.
“That’s incorrect,” Sprayberry said.
His office is charged with distributing $236.5 million in Matthew aid from HUD through Community Development Block Grants, 80% of which must be provided to six counties hardest hit by the hurricane. Those counties are Robeson, Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Edgecombe and Wayne.
Sprayberry and Hogshead said that $31.3 million has already been designated for Robeson County, with $16.4 million having gone directly to homeowners or general contractors, and the balance going through Robeson County, which then distributes it for such needs as infrastructure, multi-family housing, small business and public housing. The process of distributing money through the county for those needs is ongoing, they said.
He said that an additional $336 million has keen provided by HUD for Community Development Block Grants in North Carolina for Florence, but that money has yet be disbursed because an “action plan” must first be adopted.
Sprayberry commended Robeson’s County Manager Kellie Blue for assistance in helping the agency get money to county residents in need.
“She has been tremendous to work with, and we appreciate her partnership and leadership,” he said.
Sprayberry’s office provided the following breakdown of dollars provided to Robeson County for relief from both hurricanes, even though his agency is not tasked with distributing it all.
For Hurricane Matthew, the $150.9 million in Robeson has been as follows: Disaster Recovery Act 2017, $1 million; FEMA Public Assistance Program, Robeson, $26 million; FEMA Public Assistance Program, Lumberton, $4.5 million; FEMA Individual Assistance Program, $25.9 million; National Flood Insurance Program, Robeson, $1.4 million; National Flood Insurance Program, Lumberton, $19 million; U.S. Small Business Administration, $21.2 million; Hazardous Mitigation Grant Program, Robeson, $5.3 million; Hazardous Mitigation Grant Program, Lumberton; $15.3 million; and Community Development Block Grants through HUD, $31.3 million.
For Hurricane Florence, that distribution of the $58.1 million in Robeson has been as follows: Disaster Recovery Act 2018, $2.5 million; FEMA Public Assistance Program, $4.3 million; FEMA Individual Assistance Program, $9 million; · National Flood Insurance Program, $30.3 million; U.S. Small Business Administration, $10.9 million; and Hazardous Mitigation Grant Program, $1.1 million.
