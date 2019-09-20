LHS student charged for gun on campus

September 20, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A 17-year-old Lumberton High School student has been arrested for having a handgun on campus.

The student, whose name is not being released by the Lumberton Police Department because of his age, was charged with having a weapon on campus and possession of a weapon by minor. He was given a $2,500 secured bond by a magistrate.

The police department was told Tuesday about 3:51 p.m. that a student had shown a weapon to another student at about 2:45 p.m. An investigation was launched and the student was found off campus about 4:54 p.m.

Staff report