LHS student charged for gun on campus

LUMBERTON — As Hurricane Dorian bore down on the Carolinas, the central office of the Public Schools of Robeson County evacuated personnel, personal belongings and computer equipment.

The central office already had been flooded twice, once at its old location off Caton Road and again in its current location on Kahn Drive. The Board of Education is looking to save money and to avoid flood issues, and its search has focused on the recently closed Janie C. Hargrave Elementary School, at 100 Hargrave St. in Lumberton, as a site for the school’s headquarters.

“Mention the word ‘hurricane’ and everybody in the central office panics,” said Steve Martin, school board member.

Martin has led an exploratory mission to see if the Hargrave campus would be a fit. It was one of four schools closed for the current school year because of consolidation.

From his business Thursday, he discussed the issue further.

“It does not flood,” Martin said of the elementary school. “It’s a whole lot cheaper than where we are, and I’m for saving the taxpayer money and fixing our budget situation.”

The central office currently is paying nearly $12,000 a month for a building that is modern, functional and conveniently located. After Dorian and with hurricane season continuing, flooding is on everyone’s mind.

“I was there for the evacuation of the central office,” school board Chairman John Campbell said. “I put the Hargrave building on the agenda without hesitation.

“In my term as chair of the board, I would like to see progress on our budget situation. We proceed from here.”

Martin’s preliminary investigation found there is adequate space for parking in the playground area, and plenty of room inside for a central office and a board room.

“It’s a nice building, and we’ve maintained it,” Martin said. “I have not heard any negatives. What surprised me is how positive the board was.”

That positive traction, so far, includes fellow board members and the general public. The board seemed eager to begin planning on Tuesday night, and school board member Charles Bullard said he was prepared to offer a motion to move forward.

Danielle Miray lives across the street from the school’s entrance. She looks favorably on the idea of continued use of the building.

“Thinking of all the things the school could be used for, a central office is a good one,” Miray said.

Miray and Martin would both like to see the old school — one of the oldest school in Robeson County — maintained and put to good use.

“We don’t need another vacant building,” Martin said. “It would be surplused and revert to the county if we don’t use it.

“I think this is the best use of the taxpayers’ dollars. We don’t have the money to build a new central office.”

Two years ago, the school district bought 22 acres on high ground not far from its old central office with the idea of building a central office and maintenance facility. But, school construction money is in short supply, and the district has not built a new school in 40 years.

Martin said he has met with Superintendent Shanita Wooten and her senior staff and has met no resistance. He said everyone feels like they are sitting on a time bomb waiting for the next storm.

Other than flooding, Martin has no issue with the current building. It’s not overpriced, it’s a bargain, he said.

“I’m going to stay on this project, and if support flags, I’ll let it go,” he said.

Janie C. Hargrave Elementary School sits idle on Hargrave Street in Lumberton after being closed and its students and staff moved to other schools as part of the Public Schools of Robeson County’s school closure and consolidation effort. School board members now are studying the school as a possible central office facility. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Hargrave1.jpg Janie C. Hargrave Elementary School sits idle on Hargrave Street in Lumberton after being closed and its students and staff moved to other schools as part of the Public Schools of Robeson County’s school closure and consolidation effort. School board members now are studying the school as a possible central office facility. Martin https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_steve-martin.jpg Martin

Scott Bigelow Staff writer