Franny’s Friends to hold plate sale Oct. 4

September 21, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Franny’s Friends will hold a Spaghetti Dinner and Donation Drive on Oct. 4.

A lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner will run from 4 to 7 p.m at the Woodmen of the World building, located at 524 Derwood Road in Lumberton. Spaghetti plates are $7 and include garlic bread and a dessert.

Lunch delivery is available for orders of 10 plates or more. Eat-in or take-out is also an option.

The shelter will also except donations onsite. Cat litter, and dog and cat food are needed, as well as any monetary donations to help with rapidly growing vet bills.

Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling Sable Bullock at 910-785-0021, or Stephanie Norton at 910-740-6843.

