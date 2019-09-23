Man dies in single-car accident

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A 47-year-old Lumberton man was killed Saturday in a single-vehicle accident on N.C. 41.

Eleazar Rodriguez, of 2651 Regan Church Road, died when he was ejected from a 2000 Honda passenger car that crashed about 4:30 p.m., according to a report by Highway Patrol Trooper Stephen Hunt. Rodriguez, who was alone in the vehicle, was driving north when the car exited the road to the right, struck a ditch, returned to the road and then went left of center while overturning, according to the report.

Rodriguez, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and died at the scene, which was a couple of miles south of Lumberton.

The vehicle was destroyed.

Earlier on Saturday, northbound traffic in both lanes of Interstate 95 was at a standstill for about five hours after an accident that involved 20 vehicles, according to the Highway Patrol.

The patrol said smog limited visibility to no more than a car length, and when the accident happened it caused a chain reaction of collisions. Several people were taken to area medical facilities for treatment, but all of the injuries were considered minor.

The accident happened shortly before 8 a.m.

