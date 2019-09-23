Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Jamestown Land LLC, Bunk Drive, Lumberton; Wanda Bullard, Alamac Road, Lumberton; Danielle Hammonds, Paris Street, Lumberton; Jennifer Thompson, Littlefield Acres Loop Road, Lumberton; Elizabeth Locklear, Fernwood Circle, Lumberton; Melissa Kerns, Piney Grove Road, Lumberton; Ramanda Naugle, Snake Road, Lumberton; Robert McGee, Moores Lane, Lumberton; Jasmine Locklear, Lighthouse Road, Maxton; Domingo Modena, Oakgrove Church Road, Lumberton; Jason Brown, Rambo Drive, Lumberton; Cacye Locklear, Nettie Drive, Shannon; Telena Hunt, Comtech Drive, Pembroke; Tom Hunt, Can Road , Maxton; and Theresa Bullard, Oneida Street, Pembroke.
The following thefts were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Angela Fairley, North Alford Road, St. Pauls; B&W Auto Sales, Jewels Lane, Lumberton; Greg Leggett, N.C. 41 South, Fairmont; Ray Taylor, Lewis West Road, Lumberton; Regina Jacobs, Clint Drive, Shannon; Christina Cummings, Pinehurst Avenue, Fairmont; Kristen Bullard, Red Hill Road, Maxton; Ameen Mulhie, Shannon Road, Shannon; Charlotte Scott, Elijah Road, Orrum; and Jose Solis, Peter Road, Red Springs.
Patricia Pittman, of Furman Drive in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone shot into her home. No injuries were reported.
Calvin Ingram, of Magnolia Way in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his residence and stole $440.
Lazoya Jones, of South Ninth Avenue in Dillon, S.C., reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that while she and others were in a residential parking lot on Meadow View Road in Lumberton, someone fired shots that struck her 2012 Kia Soul and caused $500 in damages to a rear window.
Bobbie Seals, of Oakgrove Church Road in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that while she was at San Jose Restaurant, located at 3027 N. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton, someone stole her 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, valued at $289 from her vehicle.
Jolee Mercer, of Meadow View Road in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone fired shots that struck her apartment window. Mercer did not report any injuries.
Stevie Worley, of Norton Road in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he suffered serious injuries when someone assaulted him.
Chad Harrison, of Bold Springs Road in Ochlocknee, Georgia, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that while he was parked at Rising Boats LLC, located at 691 Chippewa St. in Lumberton, someone stole his cargo trailer. The trailer was valued at $5,000 and contained nine chainsaws, valued at $300 each; eight life vests, valued at $30 each; four pole saws, valued at $300 each, a diamond plate toolbox, valued at $200; four gas cans, valued at $30 each; and three gas powered winches, valued at $180 each.
Carlos Lopez, of Pine Log Road in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that while he was parked at 3420 Capuano Road in Lumberton, someone broke into his 2007 Nissan and caused $400 in damages to a window and $250 to the driver’s door panel.
Emily Milstead, of Sprunt Avenue in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her Ruger LCP 9 mm handgun, valued at $369, from her vehicle.
Christopher Hunt, of N.C. 20 West in St. Pauls, reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of assault with a deadly weapon.