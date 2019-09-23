Work to close Evon Road

September 23, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A section of Evon Road in Red Springs will be closed until at least 4 p.m. Wednesday so a pipe beneath the road surface can be replaced.

The section will be closed to traffic from both directions, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Work to replace the pipe began at about 7:30 a.m. Monday and is scheduled to be completed by 4 p.m. Wednesday. Work is to take place 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

The designated detour is Evon Road to Pearsall Road to Old Lowery Road to Mt. Tabor Road and back to Evon Road.

