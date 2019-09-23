Pembroke Day set for Wednesday

September 23, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — The 30th annual Pembroke Day celebration is set for Thursday in the quad at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Activities are scheduled for 3 to 7 p.m.

Pembroke Day, which began in 1989, is a chance for students to learn about area businesses and resources, and for the community to learn more about the many programs, partnerships and services the university provides. Entertainment will include performances by the Spirit of the Carolinas Marching Band and the Pembroke Singers, among others.

More than 100 vendor booths from local businesses, nonprofits, health care agencies and student organizations are expected to line the quad, located between Old Main and the Mary Livermore Library. The vendors will offer food, crafts, promotional giveaways and informational materials.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for Oct. 3.

Contact Paula Cummings at 910-522-5717 or via email at [email protected] for more information.

