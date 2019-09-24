Crime report

September 24, 2019 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Monday and Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Michael Young, Talbot Circle, St. Pauls; Shirley Taylor, Kite Road, Lumberton; Christina Tackett, Tolarsville Road, St. Pauls; Morning Star Church, Dunn Road, Lumberton; Lashanda Sampson, Ronco Drive, Shannon; Tajenda Smith, Seventh Street Road, Lumberton; Juvenile, N.C. 130 West, Maxton; and Shannon Robinson, Pleasant Hope Road, Fairmont.

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

DataWatt Solutions Inc., Dallas Road, Lumberton; Paul Camp, New Bethel Church Road, St. Pauls; Luther Gaddy, Lucy Jane Drive, St. Pauls; Dollar General, Lombardy Village Road, Lumber Bridge; Joshua Locklear, Denny Road, Red Springs; Tony Strickland, N.C. 710 South, Rowland; and Mike Simmons, Bollinger Avenue, Lumberton.

The following assaults by deadly weapons were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Patrick Batton, Williamson Road, Fairmont; and John Jones, Flat Rock Road, Red Springs.

Allison Mena, of Earnhart Drive in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into Sherwin Williams located at 4821 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton. The burglar stole $230 and caused $250 in damage to the glass door and $50 to a light fixture.