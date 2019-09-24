DWI, hit-and-run suspect caught in underwear

By: Staff report
RED SPRINGS — A Red Springs man is facing two charges after being arrested while running through town while where nothing but his underwear.

Brandon Locklear, 29, of 508 Fordville Road, was arrested Monday, according to Maj. Kimothy Monroe. He was charged with DWI, and hit-and-run and jailed under a $1,000 bond.

The Red Springs Police Department received a call about 11:30 a.m. about an incident on Mt. Tabor Road, and an officer was dispatched. Upon arrival, residents told Officer Aaron Lowry that a man ran from the scene after striking and damaging a utility pole, a metal fence and an SUV that was parked in their yard with the vehicle he was driving, according to Monroe.

Sgt. Tammy Lowery saw the man on Fourth Avenue “wearing nothing but his underpants,” according to Monroe. Lowery detained the man and detected the strong odor of alcohol. The man was arrested and taken to the Red Springs Police Department, where a blood-alcohol test was administered by the state Highway Patrol. The test concluded the man’s blood-alcohol level was .19.

The legal limit for blood-alcohol content while driving a private vehicle in North Carolina is .08, .04 for driving a commercial vehicle.

