FAYETTEVILLE – Fayetteville area veterans enrolled for health care in the Fayetteville Coastal Health Care System can get their annual flu shot during Fayetteville VA’s flu kickoff campaign.

Wednesday through Friday flu shots can be received:

— In the basement near the pharmacy lobby at the Health Care System’s main campus at 2300 Ramsey St. from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

— The first floor lobby at Fayetteville Health Care Center, located at 7300 S. Raeford Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

— At Fayetteville Rehabilitation Clinic, located at 4101 Raeford Road, Suite 100-B, from 6:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

— At Robeson Street VA Clinic Dialysis Center, located at 2301 Robeson St., from 6:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Following the kickoff campaign, veterans can get flu shots Monday through Friday at walk-in clinics and flu stations where advance appointments are not necessary or by requesting a shot during primary care appointments.

Flu season typically begins in October and runs through March. The Centers for Disease Control recommends everyone age 6 months and older get a flu shot every year to protect themselves.