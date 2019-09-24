LUMBERTON — The Robeson Community College Board of Trustees, which deadlocked last month when trying to name its new president, will try again on Thursday.

According to the board chairman, Sammy Cox, there are several possible scenarios after the trustees re-interview the two remaining finalists, including rebooting the process.

The board is bringing back Dr. William Brothers and Melissa Singler for more questions during a special meeting that starts at 6 p.m. During closed session, the board will interview one candidate at 6 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m., Cox said.

Then the board could decide to vote, or might not.

Cox said board policy is that one of the candidates must have at least seven votes to be recommended to the State Board of Community Colleges for final approval.

Brothers is the vice president and chief financial officer at Southwestern Community College in Sylva. Singler is the executive vice president of Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington.

If neither candidate gets seven votes, the board may be forced to return to square one.

“We will have to re-advertise the position,” Cox said.

The trustees used a consulting firm to narrow a list of 39 applicants down to 10. Board members then reviewed the qualifications of the 10, including watching video presentations, and picked three finalists in July. The 12-member board narrowed the three to Brothers and Singler on Aug. 26. On that day each candidate received six votes, thus necessitating the new round of interviews and another vote.

Commissioner Raymond Cummings, who had missed several county board and RCC meetings with an undisclosed illness, returned for the Aug. 26 meeting. The Robesonian has been told by several people close to the situation that the re-interview process is at least in part to allow Cummings to meet the two finalists.

The position of president at RCC was made vacant when Kimberly Gold resigned to take the job of senior vice president and chief academic officer with the North Carolina Community College System. William Findt, retired former president of Bladen Community College, is serving as RCC’s interim president.

Singler
Brothers