Bishop to have office at city hall

LUMBERTON — The city is offering newly elected U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop free space in City Hall for use as an office through which the congressman can serve his N.C. District 9 constituents in Robeson County.
The office space is being offered for free as long as Bishop serves in Congress because of the benefits the city, the county, and the people of Robeson County would receive by having more direct access to the congressman and his staff, Mayor Bruce Davis said.
Not charging a fee will encourage Bishop to staff the office, Davis said. He said the loss of revenue will be more than made up for by the benefits the city and county will enjoy by having more direct access to the congressman.
“He’s not accessible in Washington, but his people would be accessible here in Lumberton, and their accessibility would be a benefit to the people of Robeson County,” Davis said.
Bishop’s office and staff in Washington still are being organized. Requests for information made using the temporary contact email address and telephone were not answered.
Davis said he received a call last week from Bishop’s staff in Washington, D.C., and was told the former North Carolina senator was interested in setting up an office in Lumberton and asked if the city had anything available. Davis said yes, and on Monday the mayor and other local and state officials were showing Bishop an office on the first floor of City Hall.
Robeson County was considered important to Bishop’s win as he polled about even with Democrat Dan McCready during the Sept. 10 special election. McCready had easily won the county with about 57 percent of the vote during the 2018 general election, whose results were voided by voter fraud.
The huge swing in Robeson County pushed Dan over the edge,” Sen. Danny Britt Jr., a Republican said in the days after the election. “This is important because now he owes Robeson County, he needs Robeson County, he cannot ignore Robeson County, and he will know and remember that going forward because I will remind him.”
The office, which includes a small waiting area and a workroom, is to the left when a person enters the front door of City Hall.
When Mike McIntyre represented North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House from 1997 to 2015, he maintained an office on the third floor of City Hall. Rep. Robert Pittenger had no office in Lumberton when he represented District 9 from 2013 until January.
Some of the more frequent services provided by a congressional office to constituents include help with passports, nominations to service academies, organizing trips to Washington, D.C., helping cut through government red tape and awards and recognitions.
