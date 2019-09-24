Republicans want Bishop seat filled before override try

Moore Moore Jackson Jackson Britt Britt

RALEIGH — The state Senate could be days away from voting to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the state’s two-year budget that would have spent $24 billion in the fiscal year that started July 1, according to Robeson County’s resident state senator.

The vote could come in the first days of October, Republican Danny Britt Jr. said.

The General Assembly returns next week after a short recess.

The House voted Sept. 11 to override the budget veto issued by Cooper on June 28, one day after the spending plan received final General Assembly approval.

But an override vote is not likely to be taken until the Senate seat left vacant after Dan Bishop, a Republican, won the N.C. District 9 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, according to Britt. If all 50 members of the Senate are in attendance, Republicans need one defection from a Democrat to meet the 60 percent threshold to override the veto. There are 29 Republicans in the Senate, and 21 Democrats.

It is up to the Mecklenburg County Republican Party to pick Bishop’s replacement because Mecklenburg was Bishop’s home county. How long that might take is uncertain. The Mecklenburg GOP did not respond Tuesday to a request for information about the status of the replacement effort.

The spending plan made tens of millions of dollars available for the construction of a College of Health Sciences at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. The budget set up $91 million in State Capital and Infrastructure Fund money for UNCP. The university was in line to receive $6.5 million for the college in fiscal year 2019-20 and $20 million in 2020-21, and $1 million a year in recurring funding.

The budget also contained $25.7 million for the Public Schools of Robeson County, $6.5 million for Robeson Community College, $1 million for the town of Pembroke, $125,000 for the Pembroke Rescue Squad, $139,000 for special programs for Robeson County courts and $75,000 for the Sheriff’s Office.

The House override vote sparked a firestorm of criticism from Democrats because the vote was taken on a morning when most Republicans and only 15 Democrats were in the chamber. House Democratic leader Rep. Darren Jackson decried the Republicans’ move and has said he and other Democrats were lied to by Republican leaders who said no votes were to be taken on the morning of Sept. 11.

Jackson, of Wake County, renewed that claim on Monday. He said during a news conference that he’s so convinced Speaker Tim Moore’s top lieutenant told him no votes would be taken the morning of Sept. 11 that he has taken a lie detector test. Jackson called on Moore, Rules Chairman David Lewis and two others to do the same. Jackson offered to pay for the tests.

“The events of that morning did not result from a miscommunication. I was lied to,” Jackson said.

Republicans have rebuffed Jackson’s assertions, saying the Democratic leader has shifted course from previous statements, according to information from Moore’s office.

In a speech on the House floor during the afternoon session on Sept. 11, Jackson stated he believed “that when Rep. Lewis told me that we weren’t going to have votes at 8:30 in the morning that he meant that. I don’t believe he was lying to me. I don’t believe he was trying to play a game. I don’t believe you got notice. I don’t believe there was a secret caucus that y’all were all told to show up about 8:30 this morning and take advantage of that. I don’t believe that. That’s not how I think.”

According to Moore, Jackson’s flip-flop comes amid discord within the Democrat Party over the mishandling of the veto override vote, “including rumors that Gov. Cooper’s staff threatened Democrats who voted for the budget with primary challengers and that Jackson offered to resign his leadership position.”

“Interestingly, after Jackson declared unity within the caucus, only 12 of 55 House Democrats have tweeted their support for the minority leader,” a statement from Moore reads in part. “Indeed, even liberal bloggers are calling for Jackson to ‘let it go.’”

The Sept. 11 House agenda that was posted on the General Assembly website showed consideration of the budget veto.

“This is a desperate ploy from Rep. Jackson to deflect attention from his failure to protect Gov. Cooper’s veto of the bipartisan budget,” said Jeff Hauser, state Republican Party Communications director. “To quote a member of his caucus, they lost ‘because they didn’t know the rules.’”

Moore https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Moore-tim-1.jpg Moore Jackson https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Jackson.jpg Jackson Britt https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_danny-britt-perferred-1.jpg Britt

T.C. Hunter Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-826-1974 or via email at [email protected]

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-826-1974 or via email at [email protected]