Woman shot during attempted robbery

RALEIGH — State lawmakers urged a three-judge Superior Court panel on Monday to approve new election districts drawn and adoped last week by the General Assembly.

In a court filing submitted Monday, legislators emphasized that 12 of 14 House county groupings in the new maps were approved unanimously by the state House Redistricting Committee, according to information from House Speaker Tim Moore. Another House county grouping received nearly unanimous support. Only one of 14 county groupings was contentious.

Legislators said in the filing that the random selection of maps generated by Jowei Chen, the state Democratic Party’s redistricting expert whose name appears more than 400 times in the court order directing the General Assembly to revise its districts, was an unprecedented and transparent process that successfully removed the potential for political bias, according to Moore.

The same three-judge panel ordered the redrawing on Sept. 3, ruling the maps drawn in 2017 by lawmakers in a Republican-controlled General Assembly were gerrymandered in favor of GOP lawmakers. Rep. Charles Graham’s District 47 and Rep. Brenden Jones’ District 46, which each covers part of Robeson County, were among those redrawn in the House map now under review by the court.

Senate District 13, held by Lumberton Republican Sen. Danny Britt Jr., was not redrawn because it was not among the districts targeted as being too Republican friendly in a lawsuit brought by Common Cause, a political watchdog group based in Washington, D.C.

Graham, a Democrat from Lumberton, and Jones, a Republican from Tabor City, have declined to comment about the maps until after the court finishes its work. If approved the new maps would be used in the November 2020 general elections.

In related redistricting action, the Superior Court panel ruled Monday that one trial court judge will decide whether or not more computer files from a late Republican consultant who drew North Carolina’s electoral districts this decade can be made public.

The three-judge panel ordered Monday that legal conflicts over additional disclosure of documents from Thomas Hofeller’s computer hard drives is being transferred to Wake County Superior Court Judge Vince Rozier.

Hofeller’s files surfaced when plaintiffs in a redistricting lawsuit presided over by the three judges subpoenaed them. A few dozen documents were used in the trial that led to the redrawing of district maps.

But Hofeller documents surfaced in a federal census case and are now being sought in a voter identification lawsuit.

The three judges ordered the files remain confidential while Hofeller’s consulting firm designates those it wants private. That order expires late Friday.

In their Monday court filing, lawmakers of both parties praised the remapping process, according to Moore. Republican and Democrat leaders released a joint statement calling it “the most transparent redistricting process in history. The maps produced in this room in the last several days are fair and nonpartisan.”

Both the state House and Senate redistricting processes were conducted in full view of a public livestream video feed, including streams of all computers worked on by members and staff throughout the committees.

Lawmakers noted the court put a great deal of the weight of its decision based on Chen’s nonpartisan computer-generated maps, and that’s why using his maps was the best approach to comply with its order, according to Moore.

“The choice of a Chen map also ensured that “partisan considerations and election data” would not be used,” lawmakers wrote in the filing.

“The Court found that Dr. Chen did not program his plans to be drawn towards any partisan goals, so choosing one of them necessarily entailed the choice of a non-partisan map—as already approved by this Court. In addition, the General Assembly avoided even the appearance of partisan motive in choosing among the Chen maps because it relied solely on (a) Chen’s own formula to pick the best five maps under the non-partisan criteria and (b) the State Lottery Commission’s random drawing process to ensure a random choice among those five,” the filing reads in part.

Common Cause and other plaintiffs in the lawsuits haven’t yet issued opinions about the maps. The National Democratic Redistricting Committee, an organization that focuses on redistricting reform and is affiliated with the Democratic Party, so far has declined to comment.

