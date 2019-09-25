Woman shot during attempted robbery

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton woman was shot and injured Wednesday morning during an attempted armed robbery near a local restaurant.

Beatrice Barnes, 43, of Lovette Road, was shot in the leg and was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, according to a statement by Capt. Terry Parker. Her injury is not considered life-threatening.

At about 12:50 a.m. Lumberton Police officers responded to a call about a person being shot near Betty Carroll’s Diner at 916 E. Second St., Parker said. Once at the scene officers found 54-year-old Johnny Barnes, also of Lovette Road, and his injured wife. They said two men and a woman had tried to rob them at gunpoint.

A fight began and Johnny Barnes was struck in the face. As he and his wife tried to flee, they heard two gunshots and Beatrice Barnes was struck in the leg.

The assailants were last seen running toward a white passenger vehicle that was parked nearby. No additional descriptive information was immediately available.

Anyone with information concerning the incident should call Detective Yvette Pitts at 910-671-3845. Callers don’t have to give their name.

