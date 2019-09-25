Crime report

September 25, 2019 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Johnny Locklear, Red Bank Road, Maxton; Keleigh Morrison, Wagon Wheel Road, Shannon; Audrey Gatlin, Gatlin Drive, Orrum; Serena McNeill, Covington Farm Road, Shannon; Earl Brown, U.S. 501, Maxton; and Jonie Huffling, West McDuffie Crossing Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Derickus Lewis, Glenn Road, Parkton; Travis Sanderson, Pinewood Road, Fairmont; and Cierra Young, Gatlin Drive, Orrum.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office received a report Tuesday that an armed robbery occurred at the Sun-DO Kwik Shop located at 11775 U.S. 301 North in Lumberton.

Shawn Cummings, of Red Hill Road in Maxton, reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he suffered a serious injury when someone assaulted him with a weapon.

Heather Hunt, of East First Street in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her apartment. No items were reported stolen.