Three blood drives scheduled in county

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Fairgrounds was abuzz Wednesday afternoon with vendors and fair workers taking their places and setting up shop for the 73rd annual Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair, which starts on Friday.

The fair, which will run through Oct. 5, will feature 36 rides, about 80 food vendors, business and entertainment booths, home and agricultural exhibits, livestock shows, arts and crafts, and contests ranging from diaper derbies to chainsaw cutting. And the food and entertainment offerings are expected to draw many more people than the average of 90,000 in years past, said Allen Faircloth, Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair president.

“My personal goal is to break 100,000, now, but that’s a goal,” he said. “That’s what we’re shooting for.”

Workers reported to the fairgrounds at 3 p.m. Tuesday to begin assembling rides and booths, Faircloth said. All rides were to be assembled by the end of Wednesday, before they are to be inspected Thursday by a six-member team from the N.C. Department of Labor. Members of the Robeson County Health Department arrived Wednesday to inspect all vendor sites before approving their use during the fair.

From seasoned vendors such as the sausage-selling Santillos, who have been involved in the fair for 15 years, to relative newcomers like Donavon Newman, who returns this year for a second round of running the one-ball game booth, each has one thing in common: They keep coming back for more.

Newman, 61, prepared his booth Tuesday with a smile, remembering his experience this past year and anticipating the start of a new fair season.

“I like the place,” Newman said of the fair.

And he likes the people, even though some visitors are friendlier than others, Newman said.

“It’s like the big fun time of the year,” said Shea DeJarnette, fair director-at-large.

DeJarnette, also a 4-H Youth Development agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service, has been involved with the fair for 17 years. Shefor said she was introduced to being a fair organizer by lifetime fair board member Everett Davis, whom she worked. Davis’ love for the fair “pulled” her in.

“It’s all his fault,” she said with a laugh.

Robeson County 4-H will have a booth at the fair this year, DeJarnette said. The Cooperative Extension’s Youth Development Program will sponsor livestock shows beginning Saturday. It also will sponsor a poultry judging contest on Oct. 3.

The fair gates will open on Friday at 5 p.m. and close at midnight. Ticket sales close at 11 p.m.

The ribbon cutting on the McDonald’s Midway Stage at 5:30 p.m. will kick off the start of the fair’s nine-day run.

Local entertainment will be provided at 6:30 p.m. under the BB&T Local Entertainment Tent.

At 6:30 p.m., a praise dance competition will take place at the McDonald’s Midway Stage.

The fair is presented by Big Rock Amusements.

The traveling amusement park serves the states of Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Florida, according to its website.

“We are excited to be a part of this fair with its incredible history and volunteers who work tirelessly to put this fair together every year. Our goal is to provide you the absolute best family event that will make memories that will last a lifetime,” Big Rock owner Matt McDonagh wrote in the fair preview book.

“Big Rock Amusements was established in 2010 with 14 rides and has grown to a 30-ride carnival that works with festivals, county fairs, and even a few state fairs,” the company’s website reads in part.

