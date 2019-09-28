Teen dies from injuries suffered in shooting

September 28, 2019
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A Maxton teenager who was shot Saturday morning has died from his injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Marvin Strickland, 19, died at an undisclosed hospital after being struck by a gunshot.

“This is another senseless murder due to the actions of a few that think guns are the answer to all problems,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “We are faced with another incident in which several young people are shooting guns with no concern for human life or care for where a bullet may land. These barbaric cowardly actions must stop and we are seeking suspects to hold accountable. If you were at the scene of this murder whether you were involved or not, I suggest you call our office now.”

Deputies received at call at 12:34 a.m. of a shooting at 1031 Mt. Olive Church Road, which is where Saddletree Community Center is located, and found the injured Strickland. The shooting occurred after a fight started between two groups who were attending a party at the location.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigation Divisions are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information should call 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100 to provide it.

