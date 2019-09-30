Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Forest Acres Grocery, 2626 Meadow Road, Lumberton; James McGirt, Meadow Road, Lumberton; His & Hers Green House, 2278 E. Powersville Road, Lumberton; Charlissa Holden, N.C. 130 Bypass, Fairmont; Jerry Thigpen, N.C. 130 West, Maxton; Lillian Hildreth, N.C. 130 West, Maxton; Sandra Rodriguez, Meza Drive. Shannon; Public Schools of Robeson County, 307 E. Great Marsh Church Road, St. Pauls; Gregory Hernandez, Bald Eagle Road, Shannon; Mariah Bledsole, Jernigan Road, Pembroke; Lisa Lowery, Pooh Drive, Maxton; William Davis, Horace Road, Lumberton; Isai Hernandez, Lester Michail Road, St. Pauls; Thomas Hayes, Camala Drive, Lumberton; and Brian Woodell, Louie Drive, Pembroke.

The following thefts were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jenny Locklear, Rice Road, Lumberton; William Cummings, McQueen Road, Red Springs; Charlene Ray, Ralph Hunt Boulevard, Orrum; George Koraytem, Progressive Farm Road, Fairmont; and Eric Fields, Bowman Road, Lumberton.

The following assaults by deadly weapons were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

James Bullard, Can Road, Maxton; Jerry Locklear, Old Baker Road, Maxton; Daceysha Lewis, Ronald Boulevard, Lumberton; and Marvin Strickland, Mt. Olive Church Road, Lumberton.

Donald Barton, of Singletary Church Road in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he suffered serious injuries when someone assaulted him with a weapon.

Silvia Sanchez, of Warwick Mill Road in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her home and stole a 55-inch, flat-screen TV valued at $375.

Evelyn McKoy, of Rex Road in St. Pauls, reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that an armed robbery occurred at her residence.

Braiden Green, an employee at AT&T located at 5071 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a LG G8 ThinQ cellphone valued at $829 from the store.

Kanesha Hayes, of Warwick Mill Road in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her Galaxy Note9 cellphone valued at $1,000 while she was at Mr. P’s Skateworld, located at 3495 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Amanda Perrin, an employee at Hobby Lobby located at 5075 Fayetteville Road reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole jewelry valued at $250 and a basket valued at $79 from the store.