LUMBERTON — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Southeastern Health has planned several events to promote prevention and early detection measures.
Events begin Tuesday at Southeastern Radiology Associates, located at 209 W. 27th St. in Lumberton with an open house and ceremonial lighting of the pink ribbon. The open house will begin at 5 p.m. and will be followed by a reception that begins at 6:30 p.m. The lighting ceremony will take place at 6:45 p.m.
New technology coming to Southeastern Regional Medical Center in 2020 will be displayed during the open house. Among those are a new diagnostic 3-D mammography machine and new breast coil MRI technology. Women at the open house also will be able to schedule mammograms.
Wednesday is International Walk to School Day, supported by Southeastern Health’s Community Health Services. Related activities are scheduled for 7:15 a.m. at Southside-Ashpole Elementary School, 8:30 a.m. at R.B. Dean Elementary and Townsend Middle School, 9:30 a.m. at Fairgrove Middle School, 2 p.m. at Rowland Norment Elementary, and 2 p.m. at W.H. Knuckles, Piney Grove and Tanglewood elementary schools.
A Breast Cancer Health Fair is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 17 at Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton. During the fair participants will be encouraged to walk around the mall as a part of the Walk with a Doc series, promoting exercise and physical health.
Walktober: Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Biggs Park Mall begins Oct. 21 and ends Oct. 31. Participants are encouraged to wear pink and walk five laps around the mall for a chance to win a $500 mall gift card.
For information about any of the events, call 910- 671-5595.