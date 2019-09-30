PEMBROKE — Of all the career paths Mia Baxley considered while completing her political science degree at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, teaching wasn’t on her radar.

“It was something I never imagined myself doing,” Baxley said.

That all changed the summer after her sophomore year when Baxley lived in China working as an English teacher at an elementary training school. Her ‘spur-of-the-moment’ decision to teach abroad proved transformative.

“The experience opened me to the side of the teaching profession I hadn’t thought of before,” said the daughter of Micheal and Tonya Baxley of Pembroke. “Before it was over, I knew I wanted to get into something like it again.”

Fast forward three years. Baxley is teaching English – again. This time in Seoul, South Korea. After receiving her degree in 2018, Baxley applied for the position through the English Program in Korea and began her one-year commitment.

She teaches grades three through six at Seoul Jang-wi Elementary School. While her job is going well, living alone in a foreign country, 7,000 miles away from family and friends in Pembroke, has been quite an adjustment. For someone who had never traveled by subway, Baxley is having to learn the tricks to using Seoul’s intricate commuter rail system.

Her apartment is in Seongbuk, one of the oldest parts of the city, an area populated by very few foreigners. The language barrier is much stronger there, so Baxley communicates using broken Korean and a translator app on her phone.

“Almost nothing is translated in my neighborhood,” she said. “Fortunately, I can read Korean, so if I need to find something specific I slowly pronounce all of the signs to myself until I find what I’m looking for.”

Baxley is thrilled to introduce South Korean children to a new language while immersing herself in a new culture. At UNCP, she studied international relations with the belief that her calling is to make the world a better place.

“My goal is to be a positive influence on the lives of the kids I get to work with here. I want to teach them more than just how to speak English,” Baxley said. “I want to teach them to become better world citizens and be the generation we need in order to make the world a better place.”

Upon her return to the United States next year, Baxley plans to attend graduate school to pursue a law degree in either international business or human rights.

Mia Baxley, 2018 UNCP graduate, takes a selfie in front of the famous ‘I Seoul U’ logo at Dream Forest in Seoul, South Korea. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Mia-Baxley-image.jpg Mia Baxley, 2018 UNCP graduate, takes a selfie in front of the famous ‘I Seoul U’ logo at Dream Forest in Seoul, South Korea.