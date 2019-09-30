Medicaid begins transistion to managed-care model

LUMBERTON — State and local health and social services agencies are urging residents who receive Medicaid benefits to do their part to ensure a smooth rollout of North Carolina’s change from a fee-for-service model to a managed-care model.

Letters have been sent to Medicaid beneficiaries asking them to contact their local Department of Social Services to update their mailing addresses in order to prepare for the Managed Care change, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The primary role of local DSS offices in determining and re-determining eligibility for North Carolina Medicaid will not change. The initial change is that once eligible, Medicaid Managed Care recipients will need to be in communication with an enrollment broker.

Managed Care education begins Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Medicaid beneficiaries will begin to receive communications from the enrollment broker, a company called MAXIMUS, which will help the beneficiaries select their Prepaid Health Plan and Primary Care Provider. The PHPs available are AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina Inc., Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, UnitedHealthcare of North Carolina Inc., WellCare of North Carolina Inc., and Carolina Complete Health.

On Dec. 16, PHPs and PCPs will be automatically assigned for beneficiaries who do not select a PHP or PCP with the enrollment broker, according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. It will be mandatory for most Medicaid recipients to participate in Medicaid Managed Care. Coverage will begin on Feb. 1, and at that time, members will begin receiving services from their PHPs and associated PCPs. Beneficiaries will receive Medicaid cards from their PHP.

In September 2015, the General Assembly directed the transition of Medicaid from a fee-for-service to managed care.

This change will affect an estimated 53,000 Robeson County residents currently enrolled in Medicaid programs. North Carolina Medicaid Managed Care is intended to transform North Carolina Medicaid and North Carolina Health Choice programs in order to improve health, maximize value to ensure program sustainability, and increase access to care. Doctors will contract with the PHPs and enroll in North Carolina Medicaid. Medicaid covered services will not change under Managed Care.

MAXIMUS Inc. is an American outsourcing company that provides business process services to government health and human services agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.

For more information about Medicaid Managed Care, visit the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) website at www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/medicaid-transformation or call the Robeson County DSS office at 910-671-3500.