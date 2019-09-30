19-year-old shot, killed at party

LUMBERTON — Two people were injured critically during the weekend in unrelated shootings, and one later died from his injuries.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is trying to get information that will lead to the arrest of the person who killed Marvin Strickland, 19, at a party at the Saddletree Community Center right after midnight Friday.
“This is another senseless murder due to the actions of a few that think guns are the answer to all problems,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “We are faced with another incident in which several young people are shooting guns with no concern for human life or care for where a bullet may land. These barbaric cowardly actions must stop and we are seeking suspects to hold accountable. If you were at the scene of this murder, whether you were involved or not, I suggest you call our office now.”
Deputies received a call at 12:34 a.m. Saturday of a shooting at 1031 Mt. Olive Church Road, which is where the community center is located, and found the injured Strickland. The shooting occurred after a fight started between two groups who were attending a party.
The Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide and Criminal Investigation divisions are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information should call 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100 to provide it.
Details from the second shooting were not available Monday, but The Robesonian has learned that a man was flown to a hospital in Florence, South Carolina, after being injured critically in a shooting on Saturday that occurred at South Hickory and West Leach streets.
Police Chief John Reaves was out of the state on Monday and could not be reached for details, including the victim’s name.
The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Rowland police. Anyone with information should call 910-422-3311 and provide it to Rowland police. Callers can remain anonymous.