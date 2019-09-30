Man faces multiple weapons, drug charges

LUMBERTON — A Maxton resident is facing multiple weapons and narcotics charges as the result of an investigation into a shooting incident.
David Emanuel III, of the 3000 block of Red Hill Road, was arrested Sunday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
The 33-year-old is charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, injury to personal property, trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II-controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule III-controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, simple possession of a Schedule IV-controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Emanuel was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $600,000 secured bond.
About 10:45 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to 4767 Red Hill Road in Maxton in reference to a shooting into occupied property, according to information from the Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, they saw that a burgundy Ford Taurus and the residence were shot into several times.
During the investigation a search was conducted at Emanuel’s residence. A quantity of cocaine, marijuana, prescription pills, to include Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, and Adderall; a stolen firearm, and drug paraphernalia were located and seized.
The investigation was conducted by the Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations and Drug Enforcement divisions.