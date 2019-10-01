Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Monday and Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Tonya Jackson, Sibley Road, Lumberton; Tori Cook, Mt. Moriah Church Road, Lumberton; Dianna Lazo, Meza Drive Shannon; and Billy Hunt, N.C. 710 North, Pembroke.

The following thefts were reported Monday and Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jamaurio Richardson, Angie Drive, Parkton; Jerry Walters, N.C. 41 North, Lumberton; and Public Schools of Robeson County Transportation Department, Deep Branch Road, Maxton.

Madeline Burnette, of Burnette Drive in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a burglary occurred at her residence.

John Graham, of Kenny Biggs Road in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into Sandy Grove Baptist Church, located at 1601 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton, and caused $200 in damages to a glass door. No items were reported stolen.