Crime report

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Board of Commissioners approved on Tuesday charging insurance companies a fee for first-responder assistance that is deemed out of the ordinary.

Beginning in 2020, the fire department and rescue squad will collect money from insurance companies for extra services provided by fire or rescue personnel, such as extracting a trapped motorist involved in a traffic accident, water rescues and redirecting traffic.

Insurance companies representing the party at fault in a car crash or other incident requiring first-responder assistance will be billed, according to Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson.

If the insurance company doesn’t cover the cost, individuals will not be liable, Town Manager David Ashburn said.

“If insurance doesn’t pay anything, then it’s over, that’s it,” Ashburn said.

Fees will not be charged in the case of routine firefighter assistance.

During a public hearing on the issue, resident Lagirtha Graham said she is concerned about the possibility of rising insurance rates.

“I just haven’t heard a lot of benefits besides our insurance getting billed,” Graham said.

Red Springs Fire Chief John Ammons said insurance rates could rise because of an accident with or without the addition of the rescue response fees.

Also on Tuesday, the commissioners accepted a bid of $8,725.65 from Outdoor Quality Products for the construction of a 24-by-41-foot metal building to house vehicles and provide extra storage for the fire department. Commissioner Elma Patterson cast the lone no vote.

“You won’t find anything cheaper than the what he’s presented,” Commissioner Neil Lea’Kes said.

The commissioners approved Community Development Block Grant Infrastructure compliance measures, thereby clearing the way for the town to receive a $2 million grant from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. The money would be used to repair and replace bad sewer lines in the town, Ashburn said.

“This is 100% paid for by the federal and state government,” he said.

Renet McQueen thanked the commissioners for allowing the use of the farmers market as a venue for Listen2me meetings. Members of the group are split into age groups of 5 to 17 and and 18 to 20 who will meet every other Tuesday.

The group focuses on empowering youth through allowing them to express themselves and providing them a safe space in which to be heard, McQueen said.

Randy Galbreath asked the commissioners for surveillance on Thurlow Street because construction material is being taken from his property. Ashburn and Chief Patterson said extra surveillance had been added.

Robeson County Commissioner Faline Dial requested the use of the Red Springs Community Center, located at 122 Cross St., for a community dinner scheduled for this month. The commissioners directed her to Town Clerk Barbara McColl for scheduling.

In other business, the commissioners:

— Approved an easement at Brown’s Hardware Inc. so a lot previously owned by the town can be used for parking at the business.

— Approved designating two dump trucks and two auger trucks as surplus.

— Authorized Ashburn to sign for a loan from Lumbee Guaranty Bank that will cover the cost of four new police cars.

Red Springs Fire Chief John Ammons explains new fire and rescue fees on Tuesday during a meeting of the town Board of Commissioners. The fees will help pay for equipment needed by the fire and rescue departments. The fees will be charged to insurance companies whose clients are at fault in vehicle crashes. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Ammons-1.jpg Red Springs Fire Chief John Ammons explains new fire and rescue fees on Tuesday during a meeting of the town Board of Commissioners. The fees will help pay for equipment needed by the fire and rescue departments. The fees will be charged to insurance companies whose clients are at fault in vehicle crashes.

Jessica Horne Staff writer