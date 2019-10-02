Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Daniel Locklear, Autumn Road, Shannon; and Sandra Bell, U.S. 301 North, Lumberton.

James Thomas, of Hasley Street in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone shot the passenger side window of his 1993 Honda Civic while it was parked at his residence. Thomas reported that damages to the window total $200. No one was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.