Workshop to focus on Alzheimer’s

By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — Lilies of Hope Inc. is sponsoring a workshop on Alzheimer’s disease in American Indian populations on Friday at the Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub.

The workshop will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be conducted by Dr. Ronny A. Bell, chairman of the East Carolina University Department of Public Health.

As an epidemiologist, Bell was a tenured professor of public health sciences at the Wake Forest School of Medicine in Winston-Salem. He was the director of the Maya Angelou Center with the National Institute for Health Equity from 2006 to 2016.

Bell is chairman of the N.C. Diabetes Advisory Council and the N.C. American Indian Health Board. He serves on the American Diabetes Association Health Disparities Committee and the Southeastern Health Equity Council of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub is located at 202 N. Main St. in Pembroke.

Call 910-775-4648 for more information.

