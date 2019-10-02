Bill toughening penalties for assault on officers heads to Cooper

RALEIGH — The North Carolina legislature has agreed to raise criminal penalties against people who assault law enforcement officers with a firearm and emergency service workers who are seriously attacked while performing their duties.
The House of Representatives gave final legislative approval on Wednesday to the measure named in memory of state Trooper Kevin Conner. He was shot to death on Oct. 17, 2018, while conducting a traffic stop in Columbus County.
The bill now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.
Conner’s Law, as the legislation is called, was filed by Rep. Brenden Jones, a Republican from Columbus County whose District 46 takes in part of Robeson. Earlier this year, Jones and his colleagues were joined by the family of Conner and members of the N.C. Highway Patrol in unveiling the legislation.
“Almost one year to the day that we lost Kevin, Conner’s Law is on the way to the governor’s desk,” Jones said. “We have cried, grieved, and mourned for our friend Kevin. But, let us rejoice today in his memory.
“Thanks to all who have helped and encouraged me in this process. Thanks to my co-sponsors, as well as Sen. Danny E. Britt Jr. for carrying this in the Senate for me.”
Should Cooper sign Conner’s Law into law it would:
— Increase the penalty for assaulting a law enforcement officer, probation officer, or parole officer with a firearm from a Class E felony to a Class D felony.
— Increase the penalty for assaulting emergency personnel and causing serious bodily injury or using a deadly weapon from a Class H felony to a Class G felony.
— Increase the penalty for assaulting emergency personnel and using a firearm from a Class F felony to a Class E felony.
— Provide an additional death benefit for public safety employees who are murdered in the line of duty.
— Make a technical correction to a related provision in existing law and make it effective retroactively to the original effective date of the provision.
Conner was an 11-year veteran of the Highway Patrol assigned to Troop B, District 5 in Columbus County. He was born and raised in Bladenboro. He worked for about a year as a Lumberton police officer, and also spent some time in Robeson County working as a highway patrolman.
About 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 17, 2018, Conner stopped a white GMC pickup truck for speeding on U.S. 701. The truck’s driver pulled over onto the shoulder and Conner approached the vehicle. The driver of the pickup, which had been stolen, then fired several shots, striking the trooper.
Raheem Cole Dashanell Davis, who was 20 at the time of the shooting, and Chauncy Askew, who was 18, have been arrested and charged in relation of the trooper’s shooting death. Both men are awaiting trial.