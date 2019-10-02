Bill toughening penalties for assault on officers heads to Cooper

LUMBERTON — Among the helicopter rides, daredevil motorcyclists, livestock and collard wraps, the Robeson County Regional Agricultural Fair had a special exhibit Monday in the form of the 9/11 Tribute Center.

The exhibit will move on Tuesday, but fairgoers relived the fateful day on Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists leveled the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in a coordinated attack that killed almost 3,000 Americans.. Along with photos inside twin double-wide trailers were relics — twisted metal, concrete, broken fire equipment— salvaged from the wreckage of the buildings.

Three New York City firefighters, who survived the terrorist attack, were present to give firsthand accounts of heroism and the loss of their comrades.

“I lost 13 men, my entire brigade,” said Chris Maloney. “I was underneath the second tower when it came down, but I was outside the collapse zone.”

Maloney, Steve Spellman and Billy Puckett are retired firefighters and are giving back through the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. They now build smart homes for injured veterans and assist the families of first responders and military personnel who have died in the line of duty.

“There are 50 of us who volunteer,” Puckett said Monday. “We were in Iowa yesterday and will be in Georgia on Wednesday.”

Spellman was off duty on 9/11, but as soon as he heard about the impending tragedy, he got his gear.

“By the time I got there, the South Tower had already collapsed,” Spellman said. “My unit lost 10 men.”

Among the photos, Spellman pointed to one of the smaller photos with an image that has had a big impact on him.

“That’s three men carrying Father Mychal Judge, who died giving last rights to the first causality,” he said. “It was first believed he died from a falling body, but it was later learned he had a heart attack.”

The photo landed on the cover of Time Magazine.

A steady stream of viewers walked through the exhibit. Tammy Brewer, a member of the Smyrna Volunteer Fire Department, was among them.

“I had the honor of escorting them here from the weigh station at 11 this morning,” Brewer said. “The sheriff’s department, Highway Patrol, Lumberton and Pembroke police and three volunteer fire departments were there.

“This is a great exhibit and a tribute to firefighters everywhere.”

County commissioner and Fair Board member Tom Taylor met the Tunnel to Towers group at a fair conference this past year.

“I worked on getting them here since last November,” Taylor said. “This is a great exhibit and shows that if you are a firefighter, you have brothers anywhere you go.”

For many, like Taylor Robinson, who walked through the exhibit, it was eye-opening.

“I was 4 when it happened, so I don’t remember it,” Robinson said.

Robinson and many others, who had to dry their eyes while viewing the carnage, will not forget 9/11.

The fair continues through Saturday. Warm temperatures brought out large crowds, said Allen Faircloth, fair president.

“We’ve had 18,000 attend for the first three days,” Faircloth said. “That’s 5,000 more than last year at this time.”

Faircloth expects continued strong attendance and good fair weather ahead. Fair organizers have said they would like to see 100,000 people pass through the gates, which would be a record.

Retired New York City firefighters and 9/11 veterans discuss the 9/11 Tribute Center on Monday with Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair board member Tom Taylor. From left are Taylor, Billy Puckett, Chris Maloney and Steve Spellman. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Fair.jpg Retired New York City firefighters and 9/11 veterans discuss the 9/11 Tribute Center on Monday with Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair board member Tom Taylor. From left are Taylor, Billy Puckett, Chris Maloney and Steve Spellman.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer