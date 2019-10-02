Fair keeps ‘em coming back for more

Mike Willoughby, left, competes Wednesday night against Billy White in the annual chainsaw cutting contest at the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair grandstand. Willoughby won the round. Mike Willoughby, left, competes Wednesday night against Billy White in the annual chainsaw cutting contest at the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair grandstand. Willoughby won the round. Zaria Rozier, 9, shoots hoops Wednesday night at the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair as fair worker Donavan Newman watches. Zaria Rozier, 9, shoots hoops Wednesday night at the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair as fair worker Donavan Newman watches.

LUMBERTON — The Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair draws people from far and wide, and from of all walks of life year after year because many consider it is more than an annual event — it is a tradition.

Mike Willoughby, 63, returned Wednesday to the fair’s grandstand to compete in the annual chainsaw cutting contest.

“I’ve been doing this almost 30 years. I love it,” he said. “It’s good fellowship.”

Beatriz Flores, 28, and Phillip Owens, 30, have attended the fair since they were teenagers.

“We don’t really have much in town to do,” Owens said. “The fair is pretty much what brings everybody together.”

The two enjoyed the Ferris wheel, swings and the ride called the Night Shade. The couple visited this year with family members, who were scattered throughout the fairgrounds. Flores said that after the fair, the family always shares a meal together.

DayDay Edwards, who hails from Marietta, said this year makes 12 years that he has attended and sold fair favorites such as barbecue, barbecue chicken and his famous DayDay barbecue sauce.

“I love the people of Robeson County. They are very supportive (of the business),” he said. “I just enjoy serving.”

But among the seasoned fairgoers on Wednesday were many newcomers.

Fair worker Karen Clark was among them. Clark is a Missouri native who joined Big Rock Amusements in July under contract and so far, she is enjoying the ride.

“I actually love traveling. I love kids,” Clark said. “I have no complaints. People here are so nice.”

A smiling 9-year-old Zaria Rozier carried an inflatable hammer and stuffed unicorn in her arms Wednesday evening.

“Everything is fun,” she said of her first taste of the fair.

Rozier said her goal was to win as many prizes as possible.

Whiteville native Kenya Shipman waited in front of the Air Flyer swings for her children to finish the ride. Wednesday was her first time at the fair, but she plans to come back next year.

“The kids (have) been dying to come,” she said.

Her favorite part of the fair was “just seeing kids running around having a good time,” Shipman said.

Gates will open to the public at 5 p.m. on Thursday and close at 11 p.m. The evening will feature local entertainment at 6:30 p.m. under the Local Entertainment Tent.

This year rides include favorites such as the Ring of Fire, Ferris wheel, and carousel. Among new additions to the fair this year are Johnny Rockett’s Cycle Circus and LEW-E’s Comedy Circus, both of which provide daily entertainment to fairgoers. A 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit was at the fair Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Jim Quick & Coastline provided live entertainment during beach music night on Wednesday.

The fair, which will run through Saturday, features 36 rides, about 80 food vendors, business and entertainment booths, home and agricultural exhibits, livestock shows, arts and crafts, and contests ranging from diaper derbies to chainsaw cutting. The fair is presented by Big Rock Amusements.

Today is another hot one, with temperatures reaching close to triple-digits, but more fall-like weather is forecast for Friday and Saturday. The skies are clear throughout.

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

