Sun setting on fair

October 3, 2019 robesonian News 0
The sun sets on the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair on Wednesday night, and it is also setting on the nine-day event. The fair continues today, Friday and Saturday, and the last two days will enjoy some cooler weather.

The sun sets on the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair on Wednesday night, and it is also setting on the nine-day event. The fair continues today, Friday and Saturday, and the last two days will enjoy some cooler weather.