Sun setting on fair

Deuteronomy 4:1-8, 12, 13

What motivates a person to be obedient to God? Does our obedience come because He reigns as Lord in our hearts and we submit to His authority? Are the memories of all He has done for us part of this motive?

God has always wanted people to think and remember, and as the nation of Israel was being prepared to enter the Promised Land, Moses led the people through the things God did for them in the wilderness.

“Hearken, O Israel, unto the statutes and unto the judgments,” the Lord said through Moses. “Hearken” means to listen carefully with the intent to be obedient to the commands following the word. The reason they must “hearken” was that “ye may live, and go in and possess the land which the Lord God of your fathers giveth you.” In the same way sins have consequences, obedience to God has results that open blessings to His people.

The statutes and judgments might be better understood as commandments, and provide divine direction in man’s relationship with man and man’s relationship with God. He intended these only for the highest good in the nation of Israel.

This is where morals and values come from, obedience to God’s commandments. Some judges in our country have ruled against the public display of the Ten Commandments, and I can only say that concealing the commandments from the public is the judges’ way of giving themselves job security and more business.

Man sometimes believes his wisdom is greater than God’s, and he wants to alter the commandments. God forbids this, and He warned Israel against adding to or taking from the commandments.

Remember, God said, what happened at Baal-peor. Baal was the god and Peor was the place in which many Israelites rebelled against God, and 24,000 of them died because of their rebellion. There were many of the people who did not rebel, and they were still alive and looked forward to going into the Promised Land.

Keep the commandments, Moses said, when they came one day into the Promised Land as a testimony of what God did for them. “Surely this great nation is a wise and understanding people,” other nations would say of them. Was there a nation as great as Israel, and did any other nation have God so near to them?

Obey the commandments, for they are given for the good of mankind. When obeyed, they lead a person to be godly and at peace with man and God. Israel would profit by being obedient.

The Apostle Paul wrote, “godliness is profitable unto all things, having promise of the life that now is, and of that which is to come. This is a faithful saying and worthy of all acceptance” (1 Timothy 4:8-9).