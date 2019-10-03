School bus wrecks; no injuries reported

ORRUM — There was an accident this morning involving a bus with the Public Schools of Robeson County, but initital reports are there are no injuries.

According to information from the public schools, “the children are safe” and all were placed on another bus and taken to their schools.

“The bus driver’s safety training was key to removing all students from the bus and all practiced, evacuation drills were paramount in making sure all students were free of injuries,” said a statement from the school system.

According to the Highway Patrol, the accident involved a school bus and a passenger car and it occurred at 7:36 a.m. on Wire Grass Road near Fire Tower Road. It was investigated by Trooper K.D. Locklear.

The school statement said parents of the children had been contacted. We will update this story as information is available.

