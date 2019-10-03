School bus wrecks; no injuries reported

LUMBERTON — Interested residents will finally get a chance on Thursday to provide input on rules the Robeson County Board of Commissioners should adopt to protect people from vicious dog attacks.

A public hearing begins at 6 p.m. at the county Emergency Operations Center, located 38 Legend Road in Lumberton, during which the commissioners will listen and residents share their thoughts. The hearing had initially been scheduled for Sept. 5 but was postponed because of Hurricane Dorian.

The commissioners are prepared to get an earful. The Robesonian has plans now to live stream the meeting on Facebook, but that could change depending on available resources.

“It will be fun,” Jerry Stephens, Board of Commissioners chairman, said in advance of the planned Sept. 5 hearing.

The proposed ordinance was introduced to the board on Aug. 6. It would define dangerous dogs, set guidelines for housing and the control of dogs when off the owner’s property, set penalties for violations and fees for registration, create an appeals panel, and much more.

The commissioners want to prevent another incident such at the one that happened on Dec. 10 in Marietta when 73-year-old Esta Currier and two children were attacked by four Rottweilers. Currier died at the scene, and the two children suffered injuries that required surgeries. One lost an arm.

The proposed ordinance is the result of meetings that included County Attorney Gary Locklear, law enforcement officials, veterinarians, Health Department officials, and others with expertise. The ordinance can be found on the county’s website for those who want to review it in advance of Thursday’s hearing.

The proposed ordinance sets fees as a way to raise money to pay for more Animal Control officers, according to Locklear.

According to the proposed ordinance, the county wouldassess an annual privilege license fee of $10 per cat or dog that is more than 4 months old up to a maximum combination of five dogs or cats. This fee is in addition to the fee paid for rabies vaccination and in addition to the $1 fee per male dog and $2 fee for female dog assessed by the county Tax Department.

The ordinance also creates a $100 registration fee for dogs deemed to be dangerous or potentially dangerous.

According to the ordinance, a dog is considered dangerous if the dog, without provocation, kills or severely injures someone, has been deemed potentially dangerous and engages in one or more of the behaviors listed in the ordinance section related to potentially dangerous dogs, or is owned or harbored for the purpose of dog fighting.

A dog can be deemed potentially dangerous if it kills or inflicts a severe injury on a person or domestic animal while it is not on its owner’s property, or approaches a person in a vicious or terrorizing manner while not on its owner’s property, or inflicts an unprovoked bite to a human that doesn’t result in a severe injury.

A dog that is deemed dangerous or potentially dangerous that is in violation of the ordinance can be seized and impounded at the Robeson County Animal Shelter and can be euthanized. The owner can appeal to the five-member Dangerous Dog Appellate Board, which is to be created by the county Health Department director.

Dogs that have been deemed dangerous or potentially dangerous must be spayed or neutered and confined in a secured pen. Owners of a dangerous or potentially dangerous dog must display an easily readable “Beware of Dog” sign and have a minimum of $100,000 in liability insurance.

Any dog that kills or inflicts a serious injury on a human or is found to be involved in organized dog fighting can be seized, impounded and put to death. The dog will not be put to death until an appeal is heard and ruled upon.

The owner of a dangerous or potentially dangerous dog that attacks a person and causes an injury that requires medical treatment in excess of $100 shall be guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor and fined no more than $500.

A dog would not be deemed dangerous if it attacks and/or injures someone who is trespassing or in the act of committing a crime while on the dog owner’s property.

