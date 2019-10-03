Passenger car rear-ends school bus; no children injured

October 3, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

ORRUM — The driver of the passenger vehicle that rear-ended a Public Schools of Robeson County bus Thursday morning was cited for a traffic violation, according to a N.C. Highway Patrol sergeant.

The accident occurred at 7:36 a.m. on Wire Grass Road near Fire Tower Road. The bus had stopped to pick up a child and was struck from behind by a Mazda 3, Sgt. B.R. Long said. Long did not have the investigating trooper’s report and could not provide specific details of the accident.

“No kids were injured,” Long said.

Only the driver was in the Mazda, he said. The driver, whose name was not available, was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

“When the trooper got to the hospital, the driver was already being released,” Long said.

According to the PSRC, the students were placed on another bus and taken to their schools. The parents of the children were contacted.

“The bus driver’s safety training was key to removing all students from the bus and all practiced, evacuation drills were paramount in making sure all students were free of injuries,” according to a statement from the school system.

The accident was investigated by Trooper K.D. Locklear.

Staff report