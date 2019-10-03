St. Pauls gets $330K for water system work

October 3, 2019 robesonian News, Top Stories 0
By: T.C. Hunter - Managing editor
LUMBERTON — The Golden LEAF Board of Directors voted Thursday to provide $330,000 to the town of St. Pauls to replace storm water infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Florence.

“We are thankful to receive this good news so we can begin these important repairs caused by Hurricane Florence,” state Sen. Danny Britt Jr. said.

The money is a grant funded by the 2018 Hurricane Florence Disaster Recovery Act, according to Britt.

The money is from special allocations made by the North Carolina General Assembly, said Bo Biggs, a member of Golden LEAF board of directors. They asked Golden LEAF to disseminate the money because of the experience Golden LEAF has distributing funds with due diligence and in a timely fashion.

“Golden LEAF has a good track record of getting the money out,” Biggs said.

Recent examples are $4 million to the Public Schools of Robeson County for storm repairs and about $3 million for the drainage repair project in Lumberton’s Tanglewood neighborhood.

The Tanglewood money was allocated by Golden LEAF about two years ago, but the project has since been put on hold because of an unexpected increase in costs.

St. Pauls will not be handed a $330,000 check, Biggs said. The town must contract out the work, have the work done, and give Golden LEAF paperwork that shows what work was done and how much it cost.

“We reimburse them,” Biggs said.

Golden LEAF wants assurances that the money was spent properly before reimbursing the town, he said.

The Golden LEAF board of directors is distributing all special allocations entrusted to them at no cost to the state, Biggs said. The board is using Golden LEAF’s staff to perform the funding work.

“We don’t charge the state anything,” Biggs said.

T.C. Hunter

Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974 or via email at [email protected]

