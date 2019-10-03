Hearing set on how to spend HUD dollars for hurricane aid

RALEIGH — Robeson Community College’s A.D. Lewis Auditorium is one of three sites for a public hearing on how to spend $168 million in federal money to reduce future losses from disasters.
The hearing at RCC, located at 5160 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, is to start at 6 p.m. on Oct. 14 and presentations are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. People who would like to provide public comments will be given three minutes to speak.
ReBuild NC, the state’s long-term disaster recovery program, is holding the hearing to receive public comment and input on a draft action plan for spending $168 million in Community Development Block Grant–Mitigation funding allocated to North Carolina by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Under federal guidelines, the funds must be used to implement community projects that strengthen local infrastructure and reduce future losses in areas affected by hurricanes Matthew and Florence.
“These funds will help communities coordinate local planning activities and projects that will make them more resilient in the face of future storms,” Gov. Roy Cooper said. “It’s important for people to have an opportunity to weigh in and learn how communities can rebuild smarter and stronger.”
Hearings also are scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 15 in Edgecombe Community College’s Keihin Auditorium, located at 2009 W. Wilson St. in Tarboro, and 6 p.m. Oct. 16 in Grover C. Fields Middle School’s Performing Arts Center, located at 2000 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in New Bern.
Interactive sessions and presentations planned for the hearings include information on what mitigation is and how the HUD mitigation funding may be used. People wishing to speak are encouraged to bring a written copy of their comments to the hearing. Written public comments also may be submitted by email to [email protected] or by mail to P.O. Box 110465, Durham, NC 27709.
Anyone needing special accommodations at a public hearing should call 984-833-4344 or send an email to: [email protected]
Visit the ReBuild NC website for more information.