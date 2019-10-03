74-year-old man missing

By: Staff report
RALEIGH — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a 74-year-old missing man from Red Springs.

People are asked to be on the lookout for George Lee Stephens, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Stephens, who is black, is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at Apartment 201 at Providence Place, located at 217 Mt. Tabor Road in Red Springs. At the time he wass was wearing brown and tan pajamas and no shoes.

Anyone with information about Stephens should call the Red Springs Police Dept at 910-843-3454.

