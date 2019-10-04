Pet of the week

October 4, 2019 robesonian News 0
FeFe is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. She appears to be a calico mix who is about 4 years old, weighs about 13.5 pounds, is up to date on all age appropriate vaccinations, FIV/FELV negative, de-wormed and spayed. FeFe is becoming more friendly by the day, but still does not like to be picked up. Her adoption fee is $25. For information on how to adopt, email the Humane Society at [email protected], call the shelter at 910-738-8282 or visit it at 3180 W. Fifth St.

FeFe is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. She appears to be a calico mix that’s about 4 years old, weighs about 13.5 pounds, is up to date on all age appropriate vaccinations, FIV/FELV negative, de-wormed and spayed. FeFe is becoming more friendly by the day, but still does not like to be picked up. Her adoption fee is $25. For information on how to adopt, email the Humane Society at [email protected], call the shelter at 910-738-8282 or visit it at 3180 W. Fifth St.

FeFe is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. She appears to be a calico mix who is about 4 years old, weighs about 13.5 pounds, is up to date on all age appropriate vaccinations, FIV/FELV negative, de-wormed and spayed. FeFe is becoming more friendly by the day, but still does not like to be picked up. Her adoption fee is $25. For information on how to adopt, email the Humane Society at [email protected], call the shelter at 910-738-8282 or visit it at 3180 W. Fifth St.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_POW-FeFe.jpgFeFe is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. She appears to be a calico mix who is about 4 years old, weighs about 13.5 pounds, is up to date on all age appropriate vaccinations, FIV/FELV negative, de-wormed and spayed. FeFe is becoming more friendly by the day, but still does not like to be picked up. Her adoption fee is $25. For information on how to adopt, email the Humane Society at [email protected], call the shelter at 910-738-8282 or visit it at 3180 W. Fifth St.