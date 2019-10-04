Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Thursday and Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Dollar General, 3151 Union Chapel Road, Pembroke; Bobby Hammonds, Rennert Road, Lumberton; Frankie Brown, N.C. 711, Pembroke; and Family Dollar, 2149 Norment Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jeff Wright, Crenshaw Road, Shannon; Kalee’s Cigarette Oasis, U.S. 74 West, Rowland; Randy Hill, U.S. 301 North, Parkton; Larry Williams, Copeland Lane, Lumberton; and Antonio Morris, Alamac Village Drive, Lumberton.

Judith Pittman, of Columbia Avenue in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone kicked in the back door of her residence and stole a 32-inch Vizio flat-screen TV valued at $200.

Thomas Dean, an employee at 1st Choice Towing and Recovery, located at 1001 W.Fifth St. in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a bus radiator valued at $200.