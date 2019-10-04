Man faces mulitiple drug charges

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — A 31-year-old Pembroke man was arrested Thursday and charged with selling drugs in the parking area at the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Division investigators, acting on a tip, approached a 2007 BMW occupied by Anthony Eugene Hawkins. While talking to Hawkins, investigators saw a plastic bag containing Oxycodone pills sitting on the vehicle’s center console, according to the Sheriff’s Office. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a quantity of cocaine, marijuana, Oxycodone pills, Alprazolam pills and drug paraphernalia.

Hawkins was charged with trafficking opium or heroin; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II- controlled substance; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule IV-controlled substance; possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine; possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana; maintaining a drug vehicle; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hawkins was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.

