Search leads to drugs, charges against 3

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — Three Robeson County men are each facing multiple narcotics charges after a Lumber Bridge residence was searched.

Jerry Lamont Morgan, 60, and Willie Melvin, 59, both of Lumber Bridge, each were arrested Thursday and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, conspiracy to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Morgan and Melvin each was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

Centelle Khadaz Richardson, 21, of Shannon, also was arrested Thursday. He was charged with possession of a Schedule II- controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to a half ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, and resist, delay and obstructing an officer. Richardson was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office’s Community Impact Team, Drug Enforcement Division investigators and SWAT operators executed a search warrant at 171 Strawberry Lane in Lumber Bridge on Thursday at about 5:30 p.m., according the Sheriff’s Office. During the search, cocaine, marijuana, Oxycodone pills and a firearm were seized.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.

