RCC expects Singler to start as new president on Nov. 1

LUMBERTON — The chairman of the Board of Trustees at Robeson Community College expects Melissa Singler to begin work as president of the institution on Nov. 1.
Sammy Cox Jr. said Singler’s name was forwarded to the North Carolina Board of Community Colleges on Monday for what he believes will be a rubber-stamp approval.
“I think we have made a great choice,” Cox Jr. said.
Singler, who is 53 years old, was selected by the trustees on Thursday with an 11-0 vote, becoming the last person standing from a field of 39 applicants. She replaces Kimberly Gold, whose last day was June 30. Gold resigned to become the senior vice president and chief academic officer with the North Carolina Community College System.
William Findt, a retired former president of Bladen Community College, is now serving as interim president.
Singler has built a career in both the public and private sectors.
Currently she is the executive vice president of Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, one of the state’s larger community colleges, with an enrollment of 23,000 students.
“She understands the college system all the way through,” Cox said.
Singler has undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, earning a master’s of arts degree in School Administration in 2004.
Before that, she worked as an educator, including time as an assistant principal in Columbus County, and also worked in banking for both First Citizens and UCB, including time as a vice president.
She has worked as an adjunct professor at Southeastern Community College and Cape Fear Community College, and got in administration at Cape Fear as Basic Skills director after earning her master’s. She has since worked at Cape Fear as director of Internal Programming, dean of Continuing Education, vice president of Academic Affairs and Workforce Development, and leaves as its executive vice president.
“She’s just a smart woman,” Cox said.
Cox said he expects Singler to make her new home in Lumberton.
