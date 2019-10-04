SEATS will seek funding to keep rolling

October 4, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The director of the South East Area Transit System will come before the Robeson County Board of Commissioners on Monday requesting approval to seek money that will keep SEATS buses rolling.

Sharon Robinson will be taking part in a public hearing on a Public Transportation Program Resolution when the commissioners meet starting at 6 p.m. in the commissioners’ board room of the county administrative building on Elm Street in Lumberton.

“We do this every year,” Robinson said.

The resolution concerns getting grant money from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, she said. The local transportation system applies every year for a grant that supplies money to keep the buses on the streets every year.

This year, SEATS is seeking $553,157 from the state DOT. The grant would come with a stipulation that the county allocate $77,202 in matching funds.

“We get approval from the Board of Commissioners to apply for the grant each year,” Robinson said.

The public hearing is an opportunity for members of the public to offer comments about or objections to SEATS seeking the grant, she said.

There is a second public hearing on Monday’s agenda. It involves a request from Z.V. Pate, Inc., of Smiths Township, for a conditional-use permit that will allow for the mining excavation of sand on about 35.20 acres, more or less, of a 269.57-acre tract of land in a Residential Agricultural District.

The commissioners also will take up a consent agenda. On that agenda are budget amendments, giving surplus county Health Department computers to Borderbelt AIDS Resources Team, and a resolution to advertise for bids on surplus land.

Action on consent agendas typically is taken without discussion.

Monday’s meeting will be live streamed by The Robesonian on Facebook. The next scheduled Board of Commissioners meeting is Oct. 21.

Staff report