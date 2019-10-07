Fair well to the 73rd annual edition

In the Livestock Barn, Shea Ann DeJarnette watches the Heifer and Steer competition. An agent for the N.C. Agricultural Extension Service, DeJarnette manages the barn at the fair, which ended a nine-day run on Saturday. In the Livestock Barn, Shea Ann DeJarnette watches the Heifer and Steer competition. An agent for the N.C. Agricultural Extension Service, DeJarnette manages the barn at the fair, which ended a nine-day run on Saturday. Ja’niyna Oxendine, left, Ja’Kaleigh Camarillo and Zachariah Oxendine were all smiles as they found plenty to enjoy at the Livestock Barn on Saturday. Ja’niyna Oxendine, left, Ja’Kaleigh Camarillo and Zachariah Oxendine were all smiles as they found plenty to enjoy at the Livestock Barn on Saturday. Venus Locklear, with his hands in a batch of cornbread, shows how its done at the Collard Corner. Gertrude Smith, who runs the show, said experience is the key to making the best collard sandwich. This year was Collard Corner’s 17th at the fair. Venus Locklear, with his hands in a batch of cornbread, shows how its done at the Collard Corner. Gertrude Smith, who runs the show, said experience is the key to making the best collard sandwich. This year was Collard Corner’s 17th at the fair.

LUMBERTON — Saturday was the ninth and final day for the 73rd edition of the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair, but it was hardly winding down.

Open day and night, Saturday has become one of the hottest tickets at the fair. Young children, parents and grandparents streamed in during daylight hours, and the bright lights of the midway at night are reserved for teens.

“We’re having a good time,” Wendy Moore said in the parking lot while escorting three youngsters. “I feel like a kid again.

“It’s not a fair unless you get some cotton candy and a candy apple. We have a rack of ribs to take home.”

The fair provides work for many Robesonians like Alonda Townsend, who worked the parking lot every day in the heat.

“We brought umbrellas and lots of water and Gatorade,” Townsend said. “I work at Smithfield and got here at 5:30.

“It’s no big deal, I’m not doing anything but waving my finger out here.”

Sheriff’s Deputy Scottie Deese worked security for four of the nine days of the fair.

“It’s gone well,” he said. “There’s been no trouble at all.”

Inside, the livestock barn was doing a booming business. Six teenagers were competing in the 4H Heifer and Steer Show in front of a large audience.

“They came from all over the state to get in a competition before going on to the State Fair,” said Shea Ann DeJarnette, who ran the livestock barn for the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. “We had 130 goats in the Meat Goat Show, and 15 kids from my 4H Animal Science Club got into the ring with their chickens. They were all winners; I gave them all blue ribbons.”

Young children enjoyed the baby ducks and chicks as well as other exhibits in the Livestock Barn. There was something for everyone, including adults.

“It was the camel for me,” said Terry Locklear, who was with his wife and two children. “He stole the show.”

A few drops of rain brought many people inside to see the exhibits. Grant Hunt Sr. was checking out the blue ribbons he won for several antique signs and other entries.

“That Lumbee Electric Cooperative sign with Reddy Kilowatt on it, is the only one I’ve ever seen,” said Hunt, who is a serious collector. “I picked it up in Upstate New York.”

Outside, the smell of cooking food was overwhelmingly tempting. Collard sandwiches have become the go-to fair food, and Gertrude Smith’s Collard Corner may be the reason.

“We’ve been coming here for 17 years,” Smith said. “There are other collards sandwiches, but ours are the best. I’ve had a lot of practice.”

Collard Corner cooks their collards on site and makes the cornbread from scratch. Venus Locklear was hard at it, making cornbread just as she did all week. Was she hot and tired after nine days?

“I’m doing right well, pa!” she shot back.

On Saturday afternoon, Fair President Alan Faircloth was pleased with the 2019 edition of the fair.

“I’ve seen a lot of smiling faces,” Faircloth said. “It has been hot, hot, hot, but it’s been a good fair.”

Attendance as of Friday was 12,000 ahead of last year, which was hampered by Hurricane Florence. Attendance topped 45,000 Thursday and Friday nights.

“Everybody’s pretty worn out,” Faircloth said, except for Aggie Rogers.

Rogers was preparing for the night show of the Rising Stars Talent Contest. A fair board member, she has worked the fair for 30 years and shows no signs of letting up.

“If they all show up, we’ll have 12 to 15 acts tonight,” she said. “Thank goodness for the help I get from the Junior Fair Board members.”

In the Livestock Barn, Shea Ann DeJarnette watches the Heifer and Steer competition. An agent for the N.C. Agricultural Extension Service, DeJarnette manages the barn at the fair, which ended a nine-day run on Saturday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Fair1-2.jpg In the Livestock Barn, Shea Ann DeJarnette watches the Heifer and Steer competition. An agent for the N.C. Agricultural Extension Service, DeJarnette manages the barn at the fair, which ended a nine-day run on Saturday. Ja’niyna Oxendine, left, Ja’Kaleigh Camarillo and Zachariah Oxendine were all smiles as they found plenty to enjoy at the Livestock Barn on Saturday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Fair2-3.jpg Ja’niyna Oxendine, left, Ja’Kaleigh Camarillo and Zachariah Oxendine were all smiles as they found plenty to enjoy at the Livestock Barn on Saturday. Venus Locklear, with his hands in a batch of cornbread, shows how its done at the Collard Corner. Gertrude Smith, who runs the show, said experience is the key to making the best collard sandwich. This year was Collard Corner’s 17th at the fair. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Fair3-2.jpg Venus Locklear, with his hands in a batch of cornbread, shows how its done at the Collard Corner. Gertrude Smith, who runs the show, said experience is the key to making the best collard sandwich. This year was Collard Corner’s 17th at the fair.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]