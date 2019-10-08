LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners on Monday voted to delay another month any decision on allowing the construction of a Dollar General convenience store in the Long Branch community.

Meeting as the county’s Zoning Board of Adjustments, the commissioners faced a full house opposing the store, which would be located on N.C. 72 across from Long Branch Elementary School. After hearing from an attorney for Dollar General and several others, the commissioners voted unanimously to delay a final decision.

The commissioners approved zoning for the store months ago and were to decide Monday on several variances to county codes for signage and parking. But Long Branch neighbors have appealed the initial decision to place the business in a Residential and Agricultural zone.

Aundrea Oxendine, who lives near the proposed site, testified that having Dollar General as a neighbor would invade her privacy. She is also concerned about safety, light pollution and trash. Some of her property on the state right of way would disappear if a turn lane is added.

Others residents are also concerned about traffic and school safety.

Attorney Brian Ferrell of Durham argued that “potential” special damages do not qualify as grounds to reject the project, according to state statures. Further, he said that “proximity alone does not convey special damages.”

Commissioner Roger Oxendine said “it will be pretty hard to prove damages until they get there.”

Speaking on behalf of Aundrea Oxendine, Ronald Nye asked for a delay and offered that the group may seek legal counsel.

Commissioner Tom Taylor, who represents the Long Branch area, made a motion to delay a decision until the commissioner’s first meeting in November.

Afterwards, County Attorney Gary Locklear said a convenience store is a permitted use in property zoned Residential and Agricultural.

“If they determine that a convenience store cannot be built in a Residential/Agriculture zone, there will be no convenience stores in Robeson County,” Locklear said.

Meeting as the full Board of Commissioners, a decision on a plan to mine sand in western Robeson County was delayed until Oct. 20.

Land owner Z.V. Pate Inc. would mine sand on 35 acres of a 370-acre tract off N.C. 71 a few miles from Oxendine Elementary School. The company is asking for a conditional-use permit to supply Piedmont Natural Gas with sand for a $40 million project next to the mine.

“We plan to use it for five years and then return the land to trees,” said Clay Creed, representing Z.V. Pate. Piedmont’s project is unrelated to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Commissioner Raymond Cummings cited past controversies regarding mining projects.

“It’s hard to believe no one is here in opposition,” he said. “I want to be real careful, because last time we had a mining issue, it played out in the newspaper for a long time.”

Neighboring landowners were notified, according to County Planner Dixon Ivey, and only one home borders the land.

In other action, the commissioners approved allowing SEATS, the county transportation program, to apply for $437,729 in operating funds and $115,428 in capital funding from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

SEATS operates countywide with 15 buses and will purchase one replacement vehicle next year, according to Sharon Robinson, director. SEATS provides medical and general transportation.

In another matter, the commissioners gave a green light for the Back Swamp Drainage District to obtain a price on a piece of equipment that cleans out clogged drainage ditches and canals.

The county will look to the state for funding from flood mitigation programs.

Robeson has five drainage districts that levy taxes, but after two major floods, they are seeking additional aid from the county.

“This machine can do a lot of work,” Commissioner Oxendine said. “I attended the demonstration.”

A lot of work needs to be done in all drainage districts, Oxendine said, and the new machine would be shared by all of them.

Chairman Jerry Stephens and Commissioner David Edge were not at the meeting, and Vice Chairman Lance Herndon conducted it.

