Pembroke tightens rules for vendor

Bobby Brayboy asks the Pembroke Town Council Monday to allow him an extended time frame to sell Native American artifacts during the holidays. The board voted to amend the town’s ordinance, placing tighter restrictions on vendors selling non-agricultural items. Bobby Brayboy asks the Pembroke Town Council Monday to allow him an extended time frame to sell Native American artifacts during the holidays. The board voted to amend the town’s ordinance, placing tighter restrictions on vendors selling non-agricultural items.

PEMBROKE — The Pembroke town Council voted 3-1 Monday to amend the town’s Code of Ordinance, placing some restrictions on vendors who wish to sell non-agricultural items within the town’s limit.

“We’ve been discussing this for months, even before I got here,” Town Attorney Jessica Scott said.

The amendments prohibits the sell of non-agricultural temporary sale items without obtaining a permit. The ordinance allows merchants to sell from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. two days prior to, and including, Valentine’s Day, Easter, Christmas and Lumbee Homecoming. It also prohibits anyone from selling if they have been convicted of, or plead no contest to, a felony within 10 years of sending the application.

Bobby Brayboy, who sells American Indian artifacts during the July Fourth and Christmas holidays, spoke against the ordinance.

“I have been doing this for 12 years,” Brayboy said.”We have the type of artifacts you can’t find in Robeson County.”

Brayboy asked the board to extend the time during holidays.

Jonathan Locklear spoke in favor of the ordinance.

“I think what everyone is missing is the tax burden,” he said. “Other people are paying their taxes to have their businesses open 365 days of the year. I’m just speaking on behalf of the small businesses.”

Councilman Ryan Sampson made a motion to approve the amendment but extend the Christmas and Easter holiday to three and the day of the holiday.

“I think the Easter and Christmas should have a lot more time to set up,” Sampson said.

Theresa Locklear voted no on Sampson’s amended motion.

“I think they should have more time and I don’t agree with the conviction,” Locklear said.

The council agreed to move forward with replacing a lift station off N.C. 711, a project that is long overdue, the board learned.

“There is an urgent need to expedite the move forward with this project to not only keep the town in compliance with the NCDEQ guide lines, but also to avoid potential safety hazards that could affect people and property,” wrote Jonathan Locklear, vice president of Locklear, Locklear, & Jacobs PLLC, in a letter to the town.

The company found the existing clay line that runs from the lift station, under a railroad and N.C. 711, to a manhole on the south side of N.C. 711. The report indicated that a camera stopped about 165 feet into the pipe “due to a hole or belly in the line.” It also found waste attached all along the pipelines.

Town Manager Tyler Thomas said that the town will take out a $300,000 loan from a bank and with an annual payment of about $21,000. The town has received three bids for the project, from BMCO Construction Inc., Frank Home Construction Inc. and Metcon Construction.

Parks and Recreation Director Phil Harper, during his fall program updates, notified the board that the department was not awarded a N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Grant to pay for a splash pad.

“That was disappointing because we had a really good application,” Harper said.

Harper said that he and his office have reached out to local businesses and has raised about $85,000 for the project. Harper asked the board for permission to keep soliciting sponsors and raise another $61,000 to fund half of an estimated $295,000 bill by December.

“If you can raise $150,000, you got my vote,” Sampson said.

The 3,000-square-foot splash pad park would be located at the Pembroke Recreation Complex.

The council members also:

— Approved a request from Lamar Advertising to rezone a portion of land on N.C. 711 off Candy Park Road from a Residential District to an Industrial. The Elizabethtown company asked for the change to upgrade a billboard to a digital billboard.

— Approved a request to rezone an area on Third Street from a Residential District to a Highway Business District. The applicant, Gary Strickland Jr., plans to use the property for professional office.

— Approved a consideration for a new town seal logo. The presented mock up is a rendering of the original design and will be used on Public Works and Fire Department vehicles.

— Set a public hearing date for Evergreen Construction Company, which is requesting a rezoning of an area of land from a Residential District to a Multi-Family Dwelling District.

— Heard from United Way Executive Director Tate Johnson, who asked the town to partner with the nonprofit.

Bobby Brayboy asks the Pembroke Town Council Monday to allow him an extended time frame to sell Native American artifacts during the holidays. The board voted to amend the town’s ordinance, placing tighter restrictions on vendors selling non-agricultural items. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSCN7494-2.jpg Bobby Brayboy asks the Pembroke Town Council Monday to allow him an extended time frame to sell Native American artifacts during the holidays. The board voted to amend the town’s ordinance, placing tighter restrictions on vendors selling non-agricultural items.

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.