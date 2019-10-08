Vigil to honor missing, murdered children

By: Staff report

RED SPRINGS — A candlelight vigil and walk remembering missing, abused and murdered children will be held on Nov. 1 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Cries of the Little Feet will take place at 120 S. Main St. in Red Springs. The focus of the cause is to be a voice and advocate for children of all races, said Cassie Marie Woods, a social work intern at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and the organizer of the event.

Light refreshments and candles will be provided at the event.

For additional information, contact Woods at [email protected] or 910-843-9911, or Alice Kay Locklear at [email protected] or 910-775-4260.

