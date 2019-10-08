WHITE LAKE — A White Lake firefighter was killed Tuesday morning when she fell at a construction site, according to a statement from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Mildred Gray Williams, 37, of 1346 White Lake Drive, fell 15 feet while working with Young’s Construction to replace metal roofing on the Bladen County Water Rescue Building. The accident happened about 10 a.m.

“This is such a tragic event for our community,” Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker said.

He said the investigation will be conducted by the North Carolina Department of Labor because it is work-related.

Bladen County Emergency Medical Services, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and the White Lake Police Department responded.

Williams’ body was taken to Cape Fear Valley-Bladen County Hospital by first responders. Two ladder trucks formed an arch over Mercer Mill Road with the American flag hanging beneath for the processional to pass through enroute to the hospital, according to the sheriff.

“This is just a shock to the Emergency Services community,” said Nathan Dowless, Emergency Services director of Bladen County. “Gray was a firefighter and one of us. It’s tough when it’s one of our own, but we will work through this together.”