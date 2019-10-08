Wake man linked to Red Springs theft

October 8, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Tudor

RED SPRINGS — A Wake County has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery that occurred last month in Red Springs.

According to Red Springs police Maj. Kimothy Monroe, Joshua Tudor, 39, of 1131 Bridlemine Drive in Fuquay-Varina, was arrested Monday evening and charged with possession of stolen property and attempting to obtain property by false pretense.

William Gay, who lives on East Third Street in Red Springs, reported to police in September that he returned home one day to find several items missing which have a combined value of about $3,000. Gay later identified his stolen antique items online for sale and notified police, according to Monroe.

Detective Lonnie Hausler of the Red Springs Police Department contacted Fuquay-Varina police, who made the arrest. Tudor was arrested and placed in the Wake County jai under a $10,000 secured bond.

Tudor
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Tudor.jpgTudor

Staff report