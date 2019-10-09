Work to close Hezekiah Road

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A section of Hezekiah Road near Maxton will be closed until about 4 p.m. Friday as work continues to replace a pipeline beneath the roadway.

The section of road will be closed to traffic in both directions during work hours, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The work began Wednesday at 9 a.m. and is scheduled to be completed at 4 p.m. Friday. Work is to take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

The detour is Red Banks Road to Eddie Road to N.C. 710 and back to Hezekiah Road.

