Crime report

October 9, 2019

James Lawson, of West Fifth Street in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone snatched his gold rope necklace from his neck during an altercation. The necklace was valued at $300.

James Christin, of N.C. 71 North in Maxton, reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Dawn Young, Great Marsh Church Road, St. Pauls; Betty Jacobs, Alford Farms Road, Rowland; Murphy Brown Farms, Ader H. Road, Maxton; and Bizhou Lui, Murph’s Road, Lumber Bridge.

Frankie Locklear, of Pearl Street in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his residence and stole a 50-inch Sanyo television, valued at $325; and a pair of boots, valued at $40.