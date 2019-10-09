Humane Society hopes to scare up donations

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Humane Society will showcase its facility and staff Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. during the annual “Bark at the Moon” open house fundraiser.

All are invited to the free event at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton. Light fare and refreshments will be served.

The goal is to raise awareness about the Humane Society, and to encourage donations to the organization after seeing what they do for the local four-footed residents and other needy Robeson County animals.

The open house will also give residents the opportunity to meet the shelter’s new executive director, Samantha Bennett. Bennett, who took on the position on Oct. 1, was unanimously selected by the shelter’s board for the job. Her main job will be raising money for the Humane Society.

The shelter needs a variety of repairs and upgrades to help continue improvements on the facility and to keep up with state guidelines. The shelter also has recurring expenses, such as vet bills, staff salaries, utilities, facility insurance and supplies.

For more information about the Robeson County Humane Society and how to adopt, donate or volunteer, visit the Humane Society’s website at robesonhumanesociety.org.

