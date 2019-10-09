Walk on Saturday aids Alzheimer’s fight

October 9, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place Saturday at Wesley Pines Retirement Center.

During the event, participants of all ages will walk a 2-mile course to raise money that will be used to fight Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. Money raised will be used to support the care and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association-Eastern North Carolina Chapter.

Participants can join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.

Registration and check-in will begin at 9 a.m. The opening ceremony will start at 10 a.m., and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m. Wesley Pines is located at 1000 Wesley Pines Road in Lumberton. Parking is available at Wesley Pines Retirement Community.

Katara Chavis, owner and operator of Coastal Southeastern Family Practice, will serve as master of ceremonies for the day’s festivities. The day will include entertainment for all ages and family friendly music.

On Walk day, participants will honor people affected by Alzheimer’s disease with Promise Flowers during the Promise Garden Ceremony, which is a display of hope to represent the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The Eastern North Carolina Chapter provides patient and family services, information and referral, education, and advocacy in 51 eastern North Carolina counties.

Staff report